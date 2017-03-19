CHENNAI: Ever since the launch, Amma canteen and drinking water schemes have earned praises across the country and the most recent one to join the long list of admirers was Haryana.



A team of officials from Haryana led by Minister of State for Labour and Employment Nayab Singh Saini visited Amma canteens in Chennai to study the working of these canteens and said that their State was looking to implement that model.



Amma canteens aimed at providing nutritious and quality food to the economically weaker section at subsidised rates were founded in 2013.



The delegation from Haryana also studied Amma drinking water projects operational in various parts of the city. Launched by the late Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa, last year to offer 20 litres of treated water free of cost to every family belonging to economically weaker sections, the drinking water scheme has also received widespread appreciation.



“We have studied how these canteens are providing quality food at affordable cost for the poor and we are planning to replicate this after studying more the modalities and infrastructure,” said Nayab Singh Saini after visiting these sites.



Several other States in the country including Gujarat, Rajasthan have also announced that they were planning to replicate these schemes, after proper studies.