CHENNAI: After a gap of a few decades, the government hospitals in the State will again have occupational therapists, the health care professionals who train people with disabilities to achieve maximum level of independence in daily tasks.

It is learnt that the health department has issued orders appointing 18 persons as occupational therapists in various medical colleges across the State. The last such recruitment of occupational therapists was made in 1969, but many of them retired over a few years thereafter. In the absence of occupational therapists in government hospitals, private centres, which charge a hefty fee, were the only option for the public.

“Private centres charge between `300 to `400. Children need at least four sessions a week and take the course for a few years depending on each case,” says Nithya Daris, one of the recently recruited occupational therapists posted in Institute of Child Health, Egmore. She points out that having occupational therapists in government hospitals would be a boon, especially for the economically backward families having children with disabilities.

“According to Medical Council of India norms, medical colleges offering post-graduate courses in Psychiatry, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation must have occupational therapist to be eligible to get permission. But all these years these posts were lying vacant,” said P Sugumar, member of Tamil Nadu branch of All India Occupational Therapists’ Association.

Who are these therapists?

Occupational Therapists are health care professionals, who help individuals with disabilities to achieve maximum level of independence in all areas of daily living.