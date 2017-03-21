CHENNAI: DMK, the principal opposition in the State Assembly, on Monday expressed serious concern over the State finances, particularly rising debt burden and ever-increasing interest for that. Also, the party suggested creation of a Revenue Task Force for devising an overall Revenue General Model for the State besides adopting innovative approaches such as Progressive Indirect Taxes, successfully implemented by Singapore.

Responding, Finance Minister D Jayakumar, said the State’s fiscal performance was indeed in line with the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act and that he would give a detailed response to the charges in his reply on March 24.

Initiating the discussion on the budget for 2017-18, Palanivel Thiagarajan (DMK) highlighted the variations between ‘advance projection’ and budget estimate, budget estimate and revised estimate and the revised estimate and final accounts for the past few years particularly in 2015-16.

According to him, the State’s own revenue receipts had been growing below the level of economic growth as defined by Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). Within Revenue Receipts, the State’s Own Tax Revenues (SOTR) had been the slowest of all streams.

Pointing to the increasing burden of interest payments during the past few years, he said “If not controlled, this can lead to a vicious cycle of a debt trap. However, Thiagarajan clarified that he was certainly not against debt per se.

Suggesting ways to improve the finances, he said the State should create a Revenue Task Force to take up this review in a non-partisan manner and try to come up with an overall Revenue General Model for the State. “The clear and quantifiable goal must be to ensure revenue growth is higher than GSDP growth (as in the past) and that revenue growth reaches a minimum of 15 per cent of GSDP within a few years.”

Pointing out that the magnitude of interest payments were set to eat up 20 per cent of revenue receipts, he requested the Finance Minister to undertake a detailed study, with the appropriate support, of how we could bring down our annual interest payments – either through innovative re-financing of the overall debt to lower the effective interest rate, or even the possibility of reducing the overall debt load through asset sales or other methods, which would yield the corresponding benefit of eliminating the interest payments on the debt repaid.