Bank cashier in Tamil Nadu lifts Rs 22 lakh, plays ‘heist’ drama, but falls in police net in 24 hours

A bank cashier who looted Rs 22 lakhs from the bank’s locker and  played it safe by subsequently alerting bank officials and the police about the ‘heist’, was arrested on Wednesday.

Published: 30th March 2017

The accused with police officials and the cash recovered from him | Express

VELLORE: A bank cashier who looted Rs 22 lakhs from the bank’s locker and  played it safe by subsequently alerting bank officials and the police about the ‘heist’, was arrested on Wednesday.

The accused, C Nagaraj (31), of Royapuram,  Chennai, was on duty on the third shift in the bank at the Christian Medical College complex, on Tuesday.

Police sources said, branch officials and police received an alert from Nagaraj that out of Rs 24 lakh parked in the locker, Rs 22 lakh was stolen. Cash of Rs 24,22,825 was earlier stocked by another cashier, Raviraman.

Nagarajan told the police that around 12.10 pm, prior to putting some cash into the locker, he noticed it being open and empty, while bundles of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 each, was found on the floor. Iron rods in the window of first floor, where the bank was functioning, was also damaged.

DIG R Tamilchandan and Superintendent of Police P Pakalavan inspected the spot and conducted an enquiry.

On a complaint by bank manager Ashwin, Vellore North Police registered a case.

A police team headed by DySP, A Arogyam, checked CCTV footages of CMC complex and found no suspicious entry of outsiders.

Police sources told Express that Rs 22 lakh stolen by the cashier and  kept in a room in the same complex, was recovered.

“As there was no entry of outsiders into the bank, we zeroed-in on Nagaraj. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime,” the sources added.

