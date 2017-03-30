Home States Tamil Nadu

Centre playing double game on Neduvasal hydrocarbon project: DMK chief Stalin

DMK working president M K Stalin on Wednesday accused the Centre of playing a double game with regard to the hydrocarbon project in Neduvasal.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK working president M K Stalin on Wednesday accused the Centre of playing a double game with regard to the hydrocarbon project in Neduvasal. “Certain Union Ministers kept saying that the project would not be implemented, but it was shocking to know that two days ago the Centre had signed an agreement with private firms,” he said while speaking to reporters at airport.

He recalled the Chief Minister and other ministers promising not to allow the hydrocarbon project when he raised the issue in the Assembly. However, they remained quiet when he had sought the government to adopt a resolution in the Assembly, on the lines of the one passed for Jallikattu, Stalin said.

