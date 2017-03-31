Why is Pondy’s AIADMK unit going after Kiran Bedi?

It’s because Municipality Commissioner R Chandrasekaran snubbed AIADMK lawmaker A Bhaskar by calling a meeting in his Sudhana Nagar constituency without inviting him, on the instructions of Kiran Bedi.

What was the AIADMK’s point in the Assembly?

AIADMK legislature party leader A Anbazhagan moved an adjournment motion, urging the govt to immediately pilot a resolution demanding Bedi’s recall. He said the party would stay away from the House today if the resolution is not adopted.

What are Anbazhagan’s charges against Bedi?

He claimed she was running a parallel government, had usurped all powers, created groupism in the bureaucracy and adopted an attitude of confrontation with the Puducherry government and the legislators.

Any action taken against the municipality commissioner?

After MLA A Bhaskar gave a breach of privilege notice, Speaker V Vaithilingam directed the government to remove the commissioner and keep him under compulsory wait without posting, till the privilege committee gives its verdict.

What are the chances of the resolution being adopted?

The govt is learnt to have suggested that the AIADMK table a private member resolution in the House today. But for it to be adopted and sent to the Centre, it has to be converted into a govt resolution, which may not happen.

Why wouldn’t Narayanasamy want to strike now?

Perhaps because he does not want to annoy the Centre at a time when he is expecting some arrears to be released. Wily Chief Minister Narayanasamy is happy to see AIADMK joining his fight against Bedi, but may choose to strike at the right time, not now.