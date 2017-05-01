Coimbatore police had no information on KV Sayan’s admission in hospital

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: One of the main accused in the Kodanad robbery and murder case, K V Sayan, was admitted to a private hospital in the city without the knowledge of the police, according to hospital authorities. His condition is now stable and doctors are monitoring him continuously.

“Sayan was brought to our hospital in an ambulance on Saturday morning. It was the ambulance driver who admitted him here,” Resident Medical Officer T Soundararajan told Express on Sunday.

“As per our records, he was referred to our hospital from the Palakkad Government Hospital. As per our ethics, we should not consider who the patient is. So we admitted him here and gave him treatment.

“He is now stable. We are monitoring him continuously,” he said.

“We are now giving him the best treatment. We are not keen on collecting fees. As it is a medico-legal case, we have some restrictions,” the RMO added.

Asked whether they had informed Sayan’s relatives about the accident, Dr Soundararajan said, “We called 20 mobile numbers, expecting that the owners would know him. But none of them responded to our calls. In the situation, what can we can do to alert them?”

Sayan has injured his intestine and in the area of the heart. “There was continuous bleeding due to the intestinal injuries. He was operated upon on Saturday night to stop the bleeding. Before that, he spoke to the Nilgiris police about the Kodanad incident,” sources told Express.

On Saturday evening, some personnel from the Palakkad district police from Kerala came to the hospital to question Sayan in connection with the accident there, in which Sayan’s wife, Vinupriya, and his daughter Neeha were killed. However, the hospital authorities did not permit the meeting.

“The Kerala policemen did not have identity cards with them. They also did not have an authorisation letter from higher authorities. So we did not allow them to meet Sayan,” Soundararajan told reporters.

Meanwhile, the four men arrested by Nilgiris district police from Thrissur in connection with the Kodanad case — P Santhosh Sami (39), D Deepu (32), S Satheesan (42) and P Udhayakumar (47) — were remanded on Sunday.

Two others wanted in the case, J Jithin Joy of Malappuram and A Zamsheer Ali of Wayanad, were arrested by the Arikode police in Malappuram district of Kerala in connection with a cheating case there.

“We will take them under our custody in a day or two, with permission from higher officials,” said Nigiris SP Murali Rambha.

On Sunday evening, the bodies of Sayan’s wife, Vinupriya, and of his daughter Neeha were bought from Palakkad to their house in Madukarai, near here. They were cremated at the Nanjundapuram crematorium.