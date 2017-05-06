Six killed, 15 hurt as bus rams lorry near Perumalkovilpatti

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL:Six passengers were killed when a TNSTC bus rammed a lorry parked on the side of the Madurai-Dindigul NH at Amali Nagar Junction near Perumalkovilpatti on Friday.

According to the police, Asrafdin, a lorry driver from Natham, was going to Dindigul from Madurai. At Amali Nagar Junction, the lorry developed a snag and Asrafdin parked the vehicle on the side of the road.

Later, when he was about to start the vehicle, after fixing the fault, a TNSTC bus, on its way to Dindigul from Madurai, rammed into the lorry. The bus driver, Raja, reportedly saw the lorry only when he came close, said the police. Though he tried to swerve the vehicle to avert a collision, the bus hit the lorry, killing five passengers, including Somasundaram (37), from Theeran Nagar in Srirangam, Benedict Sanjay (14), of Ammayanayakkanur in Dindigul district; Narayanasamy (40) from Srivilliputhur in Virudhunagar; and Karthik (28) from Madurai, on the spot.

Fifteen others were injured and were rushed to Dindigul GH, where Seeniammal (65), hailing from Kalpatti near Nilakottai, succumbed. The bus driver also sustained injury on his arm. The Ambadurai Police conducted an inquiry with the lorry driver, Asrafdin, and bus conductor Jayakumar. Further investigations are on.

Collector T G Vinay visited the injured at the hospital.