Tamil Nadu minister Vijaya Basker’s father-in-law sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for cheating

Embattled Health Minister C Vijaya Basker’s father-in-law M Sundaram (63) was on Monday sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment by the Coimbatore JM III in connection with a cheating case.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Embattled Health Minister C Vijaya Basker’s father-in-law M Sundaram (63) was on Monday sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment by the Coimbatore JM III in connection with a cheating case. He was, however granted bail as he intends to file an appeal against the verdict.

The case involves a business partnership venture. Sundaram, his father Muthusamy, his mother Saraswathi and his brother Dhanabalan (58) and Duraisamy, son of his father’s first wife, had a business agreement for a shopping complex worth `5 crore. The agreement was executed on December 27, 1980. However, the partnership was executed again on July 1, 1981, excluding Duraisamy and without cancelling the previous agreement.

This came to Duraisamy’s knowledge only in 2001, after which he lodged a complaint with the police, who booked Muthusamy, Saraswathi, Sundaram and Dhanabalan.
The charges were under sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 418 (cheating with knowledge that wrongful loss may ensue to person whose interest offender is bound to protect), 424 (dishonest or fraudulent removal or concealment of property) and 477 (fraudulent cancellation, destruction, etc., of will, authority to adopt, or valuable security) of the IPC.
Meanwhile, Sundaram’s father Muthusamy and mother Saraswathi died. After trial, Magistrate V P Velusamy on Monday convicted Sundaram and his brother Dhanabalan and sentenced them to three years rigorous imprisonment. The magistrate also imposed a fine of `20,000 on both of them.

