Pressure from taxman tied to Tamil Nadu PWD contractor’s suicide?

NAMAKKAL: A suicide note, apparently written by K R Subramaniam, the PWD contractor who committed suicide, states that he took the extreme step following pressure from a competitor and income-tax officials.

Subramaniam, of Teachers Colony in Namakkal was a building contractor with the PWD, (medical wing). At the time of his death he was involved in construction of buildings for Pudukottai Medical College Hospital.

While the I-T officials raided various places on April 7 including Health Minister C Vijayabaskar’s home, an eight-member team raided Subramaniam’s home. Subramaniam was in Switzerland. The officials handed the summons to Subramaniam’s son Sabari asking the contractor to appear before the I-T officials in Chennai. After he returned, Subramaniam appeared before the officials. On Monday, he went to his farm at Sevutturanganpatti and went inside a room around 9 am, and lay on a cart.

Around 11 am, labourers found Subramaniam had passed out. They took him to Namakkal GH, where doctors pronounced him brought dead. The autopsy report said he had consumed poison.

On Thursday, a suicide note allegedly written by Subramaniam was circulated to the media by his family. The four-page letter was written on May 6, two days before his suicide. In the letter he said his competitor had spread false information, which was the reason for the I-T raid.

“An I-T official verbally abused me and pressured me to accept that I gave money to the minister and threatened me to accept as benami to the minister,” Subramaniam said in the letter. “So I decided to leave this world,” he concluded.

