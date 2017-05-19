Review of progress in developmental work in Tamil Nadu districts begins

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami on Thursday commenced review of the progress made in developmental works at the district level with Collectors and senior officials, through video-conferencing at the Secretariat.

In the first phase, he interacted with Collectors of seven districts – Salem, Coimbatore, Villupuram, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Madurai and Tirunelveli. Official sources said this exercise will continue on a regular basis in the coming days.

The CM directed Collectors to provide input grants for farmers who have been left out so far and to expedite the disbursal of insurance claims as compensation for loss of standing crops. Besides, he also ordered speeding up the provision of cattle feed.

Palaniswami asked officials to complete the desilting of water resources ahead of the monsoon season so that more rainwater could be stored. Five ministers and Secretaries of departments and senior officials took part in the session.