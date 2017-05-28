TANGEDCO refutes Navayuga’s claim, calls itself aggrieved party

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hitting back at Navayuga Infotech in the digitisation row, TANGEDCO said on Saturday that the firm had caused financial losses to TANGEDCO, having failed to honour the contract with regard to the RAPDRP project.

The Restructured Accelerated Power Development (RAPDRP) project was awarded to Navayuga for the digitisation of electricity distribution coverage, billing and recovery.

The firm had filed a writ petition to quash a letter dated March 28 threatening to terminate the contract for the RAPDRP project and claimed that the discom did not pay dues to the tune of Rs 140 crore for the project.

However, a TANGEDCO spokesperson said from the date of award of the contract to Navayuga in 2010 until 2017, capitalisation had not been completed, resulting in financial losses to TANGEDCO. Pegging its losses at 413 crores, representatives from TANGEDCO said the Rs 140 crore, as claimed by Navayuga, were not dues as per the agreement and that they had already paid Rs 120 crores.

“The firm had not completed the project within the stipulated time and was unable to provide System Requirement Specification (SRS) on a par with operational quality standards,” the official said. TANGEDCO, in a statement, lashed out at the private firm saying, “It has been portrayed in the media as if Navayuga is the aggrieved party whereas TANGEDCO is the aggrieved party.”

Counter claims

