Home States Tamil Nadu

EPS-OPS team plans to disqualify three rebel MPs?

The ruling faction led by CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam seems to be making the next move, disqualification of three MPs, including A Navaneethakrishnan, who are supporting V K Sasikala.

Published: 01st November 2017 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2017 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

The ruling faction led by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. | PTI

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While petitions regarding the disqualification of 18 AIADMK MLAs are still pending before the Madras High Court, the ruling faction led by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam seems to be making the next move - disqualification of three MPs, including A Navaneethakrishnan, who are supporting V K Sasikala.

The speculation started after V Maitreyan, MP, accompanied by K P Munusamy and Manoj Pandian called on Rajya Sabha Secretary-General Desh Deepak Verma at Delhi and held discussions.

When contacted, Maitreyan said it was just a courtesy call. However, sources said during the meeting, the three functionaries of the ruling faction had discussed the rules and procedures for disqualifying a member of Rajya Sabha. They had reportedly told the Rajya Sabha official on how a few MPs belonging to AIADMK have been engaged in anti-party activities and also cited the disqualification of 18 MLAs in Tamil Nadu recently.

When contacted, Navaneethakrishnan said: “I do not belong to any faction. I am an independent AIADMK worker. If there is any complaint against me, I am ready to face it because I did not violate the party constitution as well as the Constitution of India, in any way. So, no legal action can be taken by anyone.”
In a related development, rebel leader T T V Dhinakaran reached Delhi on Tuesday. a day ahead of the final hearing on the Two Leaves symbol dispute before the Election Commission of India. Sources said he was in Delhi to attend a friend’s family function.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIADMK SASIKALA EPS OPS MADRAS HIGH COURT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp