EPS-OPS team plans to disqualify three rebel MPs?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While petitions regarding the disqualification of 18 AIADMK MLAs are still pending before the Madras High Court, the ruling faction led by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam seems to be making the next move - disqualification of three MPs, including A Navaneethakrishnan, who are supporting V K Sasikala.

The speculation started after V Maitreyan, MP, accompanied by K P Munusamy and Manoj Pandian called on Rajya Sabha Secretary-General Desh Deepak Verma at Delhi and held discussions.

When contacted, Maitreyan said it was just a courtesy call. However, sources said during the meeting, the three functionaries of the ruling faction had discussed the rules and procedures for disqualifying a member of Rajya Sabha. They had reportedly told the Rajya Sabha official on how a few MPs belonging to AIADMK have been engaged in anti-party activities and also cited the disqualification of 18 MLAs in Tamil Nadu recently.

When contacted, Navaneethakrishnan said: “I do not belong to any faction. I am an independent AIADMK worker. If there is any complaint against me, I am ready to face it because I did not violate the party constitution as well as the Constitution of India, in any way. So, no legal action can be taken by anyone.”

In a related development, rebel leader T T V Dhinakaran reached Delhi on Tuesday. a day ahead of the final hearing on the Two Leaves symbol dispute before the Election Commission of India. Sources said he was in Delhi to attend a friend’s family function.