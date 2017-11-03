Home States Tamil Nadu

Pondy CM rolls up his sleeves to clean drain in Nellithope area constituency

Narayanasamy’s Cabinet colleagues too follow suit; they all were assessing measures underway to face monsoon

Published: 03rd November 2017 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2017 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: It was action time for Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his Cabinet colleagues on Thursday. Having learnt the ground reality during an inspection to assess the precautionary measures taken for the monsoon season, they wasted no time and rolled up their sleeves to clean a drainage canal at Pillaithottam in Nellithope constituency.  

Puducherry Chief Minister
V Narayanasamy (R) and 
Minister Kamalakannan
(L) cleaning a drain
| Express

Monsoon rains have been lashing the Union Territory incessantly for the past three days, forming pools of stagnant water in many places. On Thursday, Narayanasamy and ministers R Kamalakannan, A Namassivayam and M O H F Shahjahan went to Pavanar Nagar and Phoomiyapettai, where they inspected the government quarters area.

The residents there complained that free rice, sugar and kerosene were not being supplied to them through the ration shop in the locality.  The Chief Minister assured them that rice would soon be distributed and that the territorial government could not distribute kerosene since the Centre had refused to give the fuel considering its bad effect on the environment.

However, the residents said they were facing difficulties during power failures and kerosene could come handy for use in lamps. For that, however, at least one litre of kerosene was required per month.
Narayanasamy then assured them that necessary measures would be taken after consulting with the Civil Supplies Department.

Apprising the visiting top brass of their grievances, the residents further said many of the houses in the locality were built around three decades ago and around 800 households depended on public toilets as they did not have a separate toilet in their houses.

They went on to add that due to lack of maintenance, drainage systems were blocked and rainwater got mixed with sewage water  and stagnated on the roads. This could become a breeding ground for mosquitoes that spread several diseases, including dengue.

Due to inundation, venomous snakes and insects were also finding their way into houses, they added. Many flats in the quarters were on the verge of collapse and several residents had vacated the buildings, the people said. The Chief Minister told them that `1.65 crore had been allotted to repair the damaged flats.

