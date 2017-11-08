Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin to lead Demon Black day protests

Amid speculation over Narendra Modi’s surprise visit to the Gopalapuram residence of DMK chief M Karunanidhi on Monday, DMK working president M K Stalin will lead the ‘Black Day’ protests against demo

Published: 08th November 2017 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2017 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid speculation over Narendra Modi’s surprise visit to the Gopalapuram residence of DMK chief M Karunanidhi on Monday, DMK working president M K Stalin will lead the ‘Black Day’ protests against demonetisation in Madurai on Wednesday.

According to a party announcement, Stalin will preside over the demonstration in Madurai while his sister and MP Kanimozhi will lead the stir in Coimbatore.

Cancellation of the protest in eight districts citing rain triggered speculation of the principal opposition party going soft on BJP. But the party appeared to have made it clear that it was not ready, at least for the time being, for slowing down the chorus against Centre’s policies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp