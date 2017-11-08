Stalin to lead Demon Black day protests

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid speculation over Narendra Modi’s surprise visit to the Gopalapuram residence of DMK chief M Karunanidhi on Monday, DMK working president M K Stalin will lead the ‘Black Day’ protests against demonetisation in Madurai on Wednesday.

According to a party announcement, Stalin will preside over the demonstration in Madurai while his sister and MP Kanimozhi will lead the stir in Coimbatore.

Cancellation of the protest in eight districts citing rain triggered speculation of the principal opposition party going soft on BJP. But the party appeared to have made it clear that it was not ready, at least for the time being, for slowing down the chorus against Centre’s policies.