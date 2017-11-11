Home States Tamil Nadu

Sleuths question estate manager

Sleuths from Income Tax department continued their search operations for the second day in seven places including the Kodanad Estate in the Nilgiris and a businessman’s house in Coimbatore on Friday.

Published: 11th November 2017 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2017 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

I-T sleuths, who inspected the Kodanad Estate, completed their first day search on Thursday evening and went on to the Curzon estate. The search at the Curzon estate continued for the second day and the employees of the estate were not allowed to enter the premises. Sources in the Nilgiris police said that the I-T officials inquired with the estate manager Natrajan for more than two hours.

I-T sleuths continued their work at the Senthil group of companies at Ram Nagar and businessman O Arumugasamy’s house at Racecourse in the city. They also inspected businessman Sanjeevan’s residence and his Nilgiris furniture showrooms at RS Puram and Marapallam near Podanur on the outskirts of the city on a shift basis. I-T sources said that inspections here would continue for another one day owing to more showrooms in Coimbatore and The Nilgiris.

“Some of the products are manufactured by him at his timber mill in Gudalur and some are imported from foreign countries. He also has purchased some raw materials including the teakwood from nearby states. So, for every accounted income and expense, we are supposed to cross check with the counter firm, which takes some time.”

In Namakkal district, I-T officials carried out search operations in only four places in Namakkal district on Friday, as compared to the eight on Thursday. It was a part of the simultaneous searches at 187 places belonging to close aides and relatives of TTV Dhinakaran and VK Sasikala.

