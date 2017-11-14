High mercury in Kodai lake fish: study

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A recent study done by the IIT-Hyderabad revealed that there was high mercury content in fish found in Kodaikanal Lake and Periyakulam ponds. A professor from IIT-Hyderabad cautioned people, who consume fish from these water bodies, to abstain as it may be hazardous. People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), organised a press meet and campaigned for ‘Kodaikanal Mercury Pollution’ clean-up drive on Monday. During the meeting, activists and experts urged district administration to prevent people from consuming fish from these water bodies and demanded that the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board clean up the contaminated lake and pond.

“Kodaikanal Lake and ponds are fed by Pambar Stream in Periyakulam plains. A scientist from IIT-Hyderabad, professor Asif Qureshi, sent a letter to Theni and Dindigul collectors, Kodaikanal Municipal Commissioner on August 2. In his letter, he stated that toxic pollutants such as mercury are known to bioaccumulate in different fish species. In eight fish samples of golden and silver carp from Kodaikanal lake, a total mercury concentration ranging from 0.0156 ug/g ww to 0.0419 ug/g ww (micrograms mercury per gram fish issue by wet weight) was found.”

He further added that three fish samples of common carp from Veerappanaicker pond in Periyakulam plains had total mercury concentration ranging from 0.094 ug/g ww to 0.165 ug/g ww.

In other countries, such as the US, fish consumption advisories may be issued to residents when mercury levels in fish exceed 0.03 ug/g ww of methyl mercury (it forms the major portion of total mercury in fish). “Developing fetuses are particularly vulnerable to methyl mercury’s toxic effects,” he added.

Stating that mercury was a potent neurotoxin, environmental activist and writer Nityanand Jayaraman said that it can damage brain and also lead to renal failure. “In pregnant women, it can cross placental barrier and harm the developing fetus and cause serious birth defects. Four out of eight fish caught from Kodaikanal lake contained 31.1 to 41.9 micrograms/kg of methyl mercury. Fish caught from a pond fed by the Pambar Stream, less than 5 km from Kumbakarai falls contained far higher levels between 94 and 165 micrograms/kg of methyl mercury.”

Meanwhile, a study conducted by National Environmental Engineering Research Institute in 2015 for Unilever found high levels of mercury in sediment samples taken from a stream draining the contaminated factory grounds into the Pambar river. A Zoology professor from Madura College, Dinkar said, “The Pambar Stream feeds several ponds in Periyakulam before joining Varaha River and emptying into Vaigai that runs beneath Hindustan Unilever’s mercury contaminated thermometer factory site.”

Shabby clean-up?

Unilever’s proposed mercury clean-up standard for soil in Kodaikanal is 20 times weaker than the soil guideline value for mercury in Unilever’s headquarters, says a Madura College professor