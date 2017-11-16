HRD ministry responsible for varsity mess, says Puducherry government

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE primary responsibility for the entire mayhem in Pondicherry University lies on the part of the Union Ministry of Human Resources Development, which has failed to appoint a regular Vice-Chancellor for the past two years, Puducherry government told the Madras High Court on Wednesday.

When a writ petition from a student of the university came up before the first bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar, senior counsel V T Gopalan said the root cause for indiscipline in the university was due to the present Vice-Chancellor, who is not an academic and not appointed as per UGC norms.

Earlier, counsel representing the students submitted that a person who is not even in the professor category had been appointed as V-C. Incidents happened on the campus only because of hooligans and were not done by students, he said. A lady professor, who was present in the court, submitted that despite repeated requests, the police had not taken any action.

Justice N Kirubakaran, referring to the unwanted incidents, wondered whether it is goonda raj in the university and why this kind of agitations are going on. He issued a set of questions to be answered to solve the issue.

Among other things, he directed police to increase its strength at the entry gate of the university to verify whether third parties who are not connected with the university are trying to enter the campus. If anyone not connected with the university attempts to enter, they can be blocked and even arrested.

This order is passed only for the purpose of creating a conducive atmosphere to be maintained in the higher educational institution, the judge said. He further directed that the staff, either administrative or teaching and students, who have been either suspended or prohibited from entering not be allowed to enter the campus.