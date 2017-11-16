IT officials question Kodanadu Estate manager

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Income Tax officials today questioned the manager of Kodanadu Estate in Nilgiris district, belonging to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, as part of state-wide raids on premises linked to jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala and others over suspected tax evasion.

The manager, Natarajan, was looking after affairs of the estate and also reportedly the Green Tea Estate, a few kilometres away from Kodanadu, which was brought by Jayalalithaa and Sasikala five years ago.

After having carried out the searches in both the estates since November 9, the officials brought Natarajan here yesterday.

A group of officials today questioned Natarajan reportedly for nearly six hours from morning, police sources said.