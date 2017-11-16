Home States Tamil Nadu

IT officials question Kodanadu Estate manager

The manager, Natarajan, was looking after affairs of the estate and also reportedly the Green Tea Estate, a few kilometres away from Kodanadu.

Published: 16th November 2017 10:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2017 10:35 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Income Tax officials today questioned the manager of Kodanadu Estate in Nilgiris district, belonging to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, as part of state-wide raids on premises linked to jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala and others over suspected tax evasion.

The manager, Natarajan, was looking after affairs of the estate and also reportedly the Green Tea Estate, a few kilometres away from Kodanadu, which was brought by Jayalalithaa and Sasikala five years ago.

After having carried out the searches in both the estates since November 9, the officials brought Natarajan here yesterday.

A group of officials today questioned Natarajan reportedly for nearly six hours from morning, police sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sasikala Mannargudi Kodanadu estate I-T raids J Jayalalithaa AIADMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp