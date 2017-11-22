Morbid criteria to carry the dead in Nagai?

M Manikandan By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Minister for Textiles and Handlooms O S Manian on Tuesday refuted allegations of shortage of ambulances at government hospitals in the district and attributed political vendetta to the claims of the family of a road accident victim. On Monday, the family of V Natarajan, who died in the Vedaranyam GH, alleged the hospital administration refused to allot a vehicle to take the body home. S Sureshkumar, Collector, Nagapattinam, has asked for a report on the incident.

Natarajan (52), from Manian Theevu village near Vedaranyam, was involved in a road accident on Monday morning. When his relatives brought him to the GH, he was pronounced dead at 10.40 am. The post-mortem was completed by 12.30 pm. His family alleged they had to walk 6 km to take the body home as the hospital could not provide them an ambulance.

When contacted, O S Manian, who represents Vedaranyam constituency, said, “On learning about the incident, I made enquiries with the Collector and health officials. People are spreading rumours that the Vedaranyam GH does not have an ambulance. The hospital has enough ambulances. However, the issue in question is the family not being given a hearse van. Not only Vedaranyam hospital, most of the government hospitals do not have mortuary vans as the death rate is low at taluk-level hospitals.”

Further, Manian said the family twice stated they had their own transportation and alleged political parties were out to give the government a bad name. “Doctors at the Vedaranyam hospital asked Natarajan’s family to wait. But they said they had made their own arrangements. Though doctors permitted them to leave, the relatives alleged they were refused a vehicle.”