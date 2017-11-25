Tamil Nadu cop suspended for 'attacking' youth riding without helmet

By PTI

KANYAKUMARI: A traffic police constable was suspended today for allegedly hitting a biker here with a lathi and seriously injuring him for not wearing a helmet, the police said.

Rakesh, 25, was allegedly attacked by the police personnel, when he tried to speed away on his two wheeler with his friend, during a routine drive against riders not wearing helmets at Kallupalam area on Thursday, they said.

The victim, who suffered a deep cut on his forehead has been treated at a government hospital, the police said.

Enraged over the police action, locals gathered at the spot and allegedly manhandled constable.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby.

The traffic constable was suspended pending inquiry, the police said. Further investigation in the matter is on.