Malaysian job offer: 20 men cheated of Rs 1L each

 Twenty people, mostly from rural areas in Tamil Nadu, have alleged that private manpower agencies cheated them of approximately a lakh each with the promise of a job offer in Malaysia.

Published: 28th November 2017 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2017 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Twenty people, mostly from rural areas in Tamil Nadu, have alleged that private manpower agencies cheated them of approximately a lakh each with the promise of a job offer in Malaysia.
The victims on Monday filed a complaint at the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils and at the Police Commissioner’s office.

According to Maruthi (23) from Kallakurichi in Villupuram, the youth forming part of separate groups had approached five different manpower agents in their respective districts, who had all promised them jobs in Haji International, a company in Malaysia. “We were each charged around one lakh each before leaving India,” he said.

The youth alleged that the private agencies took them to Malaysia on a tourist visa, promising to arrange a work permit in the next three months.However, said Elumalai (25) from Ramanathapuram, their work permits were not given, nor were they paid the promised salary of `30,000 a month for their service in three months. “When we asked the company about it, they said our salaries had been handed over to our agents,” he said.

He added that they struggled for around 20 days with money borrowed from their Indian friends in Malaysia before approaching a private organisation who helped them return to India.

