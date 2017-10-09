Home States Tamil Nadu

Man turns ‘Robin Hood of juiceheads’

Published: 09th October 2017 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2017 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: FOR tipplers, he might be a Robinhood, as the ‘selfless act’ he has done is on par with the deeds of  the heroic outlaw of English folklore, who robs the rich to help the poor.

But, our Robinhood - T Silambarasan, is not from Yorkshire, but from Sikandar Savadi in Madurai. And, instead of robbing the rich, he, allegedly, looted as many as 374 liquor bottles from a Tasmac outlet in Kuppanampatti village to distribute them free of cost to the ‘poor’ drunkards.

Since the incident, that happened on October 5, the police have been groping in the dark for the offender but to no avail, for there were no fingerprints to be found.

It was then that the policemen got a tip-off that Silambarasan was distributing liquor bottles free of cost to the villagers and autorickshaw drivers. And, that’s the end of the saga. He landed in the police net.  

Sources said, it was P Balachandran of Kuppanampatti, the supervisor of the Tasmac outlet, who locked the shop in the late hours of October 5. But to his surprise, when he returned to open the shop the next day, he found the locks of the door broken. He went inside only to find that as many as 374 bottles of ‘180 ml’ kept in seven boxes missing.

Usilampatti Taluk police soon arrived at the spot, but their inquiry yielded no result. The fingerprint experts too were clueless.

When Silambarasan was held, the police officials said, he was in an intoxicated condition. They also seized as many as 144 liquor bottles from him. Upon further inquiry, it was found that Silambarasan had distributed as many as 230 bottles to the villagers. They also found that one Sathishwaran, too from Sikander Savadi, was involved in the looting.   

Police officials also said, Silambarasan was involved in a few more cases. However, a detailed inquiry is on. Silambarasan has been detained and a search is on for Sathishwaran.

A tip-off does this ‘selfless man’ in
The police were groping in the dark for the offender after the theft. It was then that the police got a tip-off that Silambarasan was distributing liquor bottles free of cost to the villagers.

