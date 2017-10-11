Tamil Nadu man sentenced to double life imprisonment for rape-murder of minor daughter

Home States Tamil Nadu

Published: 11th October 2017 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2017 11:40 PM

By PTI

NAMAKKAL: A middle-aged man was today sentenced to double life imprisonment by a fast track court here for raping and murdering his minor daughter last year.

Sessions Judge of Fast Track Mahila Court P Elango also sentenced Bhoopathy, in his 40s, to another 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for repeatedly sexually harassing the girl and confining her.

The two life sentences would run consecutively while the 10 year imprisonment concurrently, the Judge said in his order.

According to prosecution, Bhoopathy, a teacher at Vegakaundanpatti in this district, had raped his daughter over a period of time from 2014 and kept her confined.

He got her killed last year.

