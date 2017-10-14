Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Don’ Sridhar Dhanapalan’s body expected to reach India on Sunday

Nine days after he allegedly killed himself, the body of ‘Don’ Sridhar Dhanapalan is expected to reach India on Sunday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nine days after he allegedly killed himself, the body of ‘Don’ Sridhar Dhanapalan is expected to reach India on Sunday. Sources close told Express that the body would be brought via Kuala Lumpur and is likely to reach the city on Sunday morning. A senior police officer said once the body reaches India, the protocol will be followed to ascertain if the deceased is indeed Sridhar.

“The required documents were produced and clearance was given by the Cambodian government and Indian Embassy,” advocate V Purushothaman told Express over phone from Phnom Penh.

The family initially claimed difficulties in bringing the body to India as the embassy was demanding proof of Sridhar’s arrival in the country. But Sridhar had used a fake Sri Lankan passport. His eldest daughter Dhanalakshmi, approached the Madras HC for arranging a decent funeral for her father.

She filed a petition praying for a directive to Kancheepuram SP and the Collector to issue a communication to the Indian embassy in Cambodia for cooperation.  The Centre told the Madras high court that it would issue appropriate travel documents to bring the mortal remains.

Sridhar left the country in 2013 and was believed to be hiding in Cambodia. He was facing 43 cases, including seven murders, in his hometown Kancheepuram. He owned huge tracts of land that he allegedly acquired through extortion.

