DMK files caveat petition to Semmalai’s proposed plea before Supreme Court

AIADMK MLA S Semmalai is likely to file a petition to transfer the DMK plea seeking action against the MLAs supporting O Panneerselvam, who voted against the current government.

AIADMK leader S Semmalai (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK MLA S Semmalai is likely to file a petition to transfer the DMK plea seeking action against the MLAs supporting O Panneerselvam, who voted against the government headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during the trust vote in February, before the Supreme Court.

The petition is now being heard before the Madras High Court. Following this, the DMK on Saturday filed a caveat petition before the Supreme Court stating that their views should be heard before the verdict is delivered.

