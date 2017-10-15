DMK files caveat petition to Semmalai’s proposed plea before Supreme Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK MLA S Semmalai is likely to file a petition to transfer the DMK plea seeking action against the MLAs supporting O Panneerselvam, who voted against the government headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during the trust vote in February, before the Supreme Court.

The petition is now being heard before the Madras High Court. Following this, the DMK on Saturday filed a caveat petition before the Supreme Court stating that their views should be heard before the verdict is delivered.