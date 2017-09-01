CHENNAI: The game of levelling charges and countercharges against one another in the ruling AIADMK party factions is going on unabated, with Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar, who was relieved from the party post a few days ago, joining the fray on Thursday to hit out at interim general secretary V K Sasikala and her nephew and deputy T T V Dhinakaran.

At a press meet, the minister released two CDs – one containing late general secretary J Jayalalithaa’s speech at the general council meeting on December 30, 2011, after the ouster of Sasikala and her family members, and the second in which she is seen hailing present Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s loyalty.

Speaking at the 2011 party GC meeting, Jayalalithaa revealed that those expelled from the party had been threatening the party functionaries that they would re-enter the party very soon and would take revenge on those who were not heeding them. “They will not be forgiven, and the party functionaries who keep contacts with such persons also cannot be forgiven,” she warned.

“Now, some people are speaking about sacrifice and betrayal. Amma’s words will reveal what is sacrifice and what is betrayal. Those who try to instigate sibling rivalry will not be forgiven by the cadre,” said Udhayakumar.

When a scribe pointed out that Udhayakumar was the first to insist that Sasikala should take over as Chief Minister as well as party general secretary, the minister said, “After the demise of Amma, we were all in a shock and took a decision at that time to save the government. Later, an extraordinary situation has occurred and Palaniswami assumed office. He is providing good governance.”

Petition against making Jaya’s house a memorial

CHENNAI: A person from Tiruchy has filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court seeking to quash the move to make the former Chief Minister’s home into a memorial. According to Thangavelu, Jayalalithaa was found guilty and convicted by the SC in the disproportionate assets case. If such a memorial was made, it was illegal and would set a bad precedent, he contended.

Kamal building a political paradise in Twitter: BJP

CHENNAI: Salvos were fired at actor Kamal Haasan particularly from the BJP and the AIADMK. BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan said, “Kamal Haasan is building a dream paradise in Twitter regarding politics.” Meanwhile, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, said, “Usually leaders are created by sacrifice and hard work and service to the people. Here, Kamal Haasan has launched his party in Twitter.”