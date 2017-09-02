Governor P Sathasivam interacting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Raj Bhavan on Sunday | Express

COIMBATORE: Kerala Governor P Sathasivam today underwent surgery for gall bladder stone at a private hospital here.

Sathasivam (68) got admitted to the GEM hospital this morning after he developed mild pain.

A team led by hospital chairman, Dr C Palanivelu performed robotic surgery, a new technology, on Sathasivam, hospital sources said.

Sathasivam is doing fine and having normal diet and will be discharged by tomorrow, they said