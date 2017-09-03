CM Edappadi K Palaniswami honouring Jayashree Muralidharan, former Collector of Tiruchy district, R Nandagopal, former Collector of Vellore district, and S Malarvizhi, former Collector of Sivaganga district

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has honoured three District Collectors for doing efficient work for eradicating child labour during 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Jayashree Muralidharan, former Collector of Tiruchy district (2013), R Nandagopal, former Collector of Vellore district (2014) and S Malarvizhi, former Collector of Sivaganga district (2015) received the shields from the Chief Minister at the secretariat on September 1.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also issued orders to seven persons including two women who have been appointed as drivers in the Labour department. In all, 38 persons have been appointed as drivers.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Integrated Labour department office at Virudhunagar through the video conferencing facility at the secretariat. The office has been constructed at a cost of `2.90 crore.