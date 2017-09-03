CHENNAI: BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday surprised the mediapersons when she said she had discussed the river linking project of the Central government project and the linking of the Godavari and Palar rivers. The discussion took place at a time when the entire State was mourning the death of Anitha over the NEET issue.

The BJP State president’s remark surprised the media because everyone believed she was discussing the burning issue — suicide of Anitha. BJP sources had also said Tamilisai was going there to discuss the developments after the suicide of Anitha. However, talking to media, Tamilisai said she discussed linking of the Godavari and Palar.

Asked about the suicide of Anitha, the BJP leader said “It is a sad development and such losses should not continue anymore. NEET is a national issue and not confined to Tamil Nadu alone. We have to tell the students how NEET is beneficial to them instead of looking at this from a political angle.” The BJP leader’s meeting with the Chief Minister took place just after some outfits in Chennai announced that they would lay siege to the BJP headquarters over the NEET issue.