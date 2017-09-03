CHENNAI: Ater a prolonged delay, the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal finally checked into spacious and historic 248-year-old Kalas Mahal on Saturday. However, the functioning of the bench is crippled by nonappointment of expert member and Centre’s delay in constituting a dedicated bench to hear the Loss of Ecology Authority cases. “Keeping the post of technical member vacant puts enormous burden on judicial member.

To that extent, the functioning of tribunal and rule of law gets handicapped and this also diminishes the fundamental rights of access to justice,” said Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjan Gogai, who, as the chief guest, opened up Kalas Mahal along with Chief Minister Eddapadi K Palaniswami. Justice Gogoi pointed out that the Madras High Court had transferred more than one lakh claim petitions pending before the now-defunct Loss of Ecology Authority to the southern bench of NGT.

“But there is no correspondent provision of increase in manpower and infrastructure to deal with this. With the post lying vacant, justice and upholding the environment of rule of law become difficult. It is imperative to act positively to further the constitutional values,” cautioned Justice Gogoi in unambiguous terms. As per the NGT Act, 2010, the bench should have two members (judicial and expert) while pronouncing judgments.

However, here, already one of the two courts in the southern bench in Chennai has become virtually defunct due to non-appointment of expert member. On several occasions, the other judicial member, M S Nambiar, had expressed in open court his inability to deliver justice. Besides, the current judicial member P Jyothimani is due to retire next month. Not just southern bench, several members are due for retirement in other zones as well. “By next March, all except 4-5 members will demit office,” a source said.

