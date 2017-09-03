CHENNAI: Justice MV Muralidharan of the Madras High Court, who got an unsigned letter from a teachers’ organisation making bribery allegations against him, has forwarded it to the assistant commissioner of police, CCB, Salem City, for a probe.

In his order, the judge said that one Saravanan of Salem had filed a writ petition to quash the order of his removal from service passed by Periyar University where he worked as a deputy registrar. The petition was pending.

While so, Justice Muralidharan got an unsigned letter from the general secretary, Teachers and Administration Employees Dalit Koottamaippu of Periyar University on August 24. It alleged that the judge had got a bribe to pass the verdict in favour of Saravanan.

Taking serious view of the matter, the judge directed the Salem police to produce the general secretary and other office-bearers of the Koottamaippu in his court.

When they were produced before the judge on August 30, they disowned the letter, saying some third party might have sent it.

The judge then directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police, CCB, Salem City to probe the letter and file a final report on or before October 16.