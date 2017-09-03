KRISHNAGIRI/COIMBATORE: A speeding car today hit four bystanders on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway at Kandhikuppam in Krishnagiri district, killing them on the spot, police said.

The car driver lost control over it after another vehicle hit it from behind, they said, adding after which the car hit 10 persons, including two motorcycle riders standing on the roadside.

Four persons, including a woman, were killed and six others injured in the accident, the police said, adding, no arrests has been made in this connection so far.

Later, angry locals damaged the accused's car and set it ablaze. They also staged a road blockade on the busy highway demanding action, affecting vehicular traffic, the police said.

Police later chased away the protesters.

In a separate incident, a van and a private bus collided in Tirupur district on National Highway here, killing four persons on the spot and injuring at least 20 others.

The incident took place in Rakkapavi junction near Udumalpet.

The injured have been admitted to a government hospital in Coimbatore.

The bus was coming here from Marthandam and the van proceeding to Dindigul when the mishap occurred, police said.