CHENNAI: Unable to make a breakthrough even five years after the murder of K N Ramajayam, brother of senior DMK leader and former State Transport Minister K N Nehru, the CB-CID is now seeking the help of public for clues. A reward of `2 lakh has been offered to anyone providing clues to Ramajayam’s murder.

After leaving home for his usual morning walk on March 29, 2012, Ramajayam’s body was later found on the banks of Cauvery river near Thiruvalarsolai in Trichy. His mouth was gagged, hands and legs tied, and he had severe head injuries. The CB-CID has asked the public to contact it by phone, SMS or WhatsApp message. The landline number is 044-285116600 or the public could get in touch over the mobile phone via SMS or by WhatsApp on 9940022422 or 9940033233.

Five yrs of mystery

