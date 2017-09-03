CHENNAI: Amidst the internal bickering in the AIADMK, a meeting of the party MLAs called by Chief Minister K Palaniswami camp, is likely to be held here on September five, sources said.

MLAs of the sidelined AIADMK Deputy Chief TTV Dhinakaran camp have also been invited to the meeting, party sources said.

They were tight lipped about the agenda of the meeting.

However, the meeting comes in the wake of the ongoing tussle for power between Palaniswami and Dhinakaran, even as 19 MLAs owing allegiance to the latter have revolted against Palaniswami.

The revolting legislators had told the Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao that they had lost confidence in Palaniswami and had sought his removal as Chief Minister.