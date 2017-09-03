COIMBATORE: Four persons were killed and at least 20 others injured when a van and a private bus collided on a national highway in neighbouring Tirupur District today, police said.

All the four died on the spot in the head-on collision which occurred at Rakkapavi Junction near Udumalpet.

The injured had been admitted to a government hospital here.

The bus was coming here from Marthandam and the van proceeding to Dindigul when the mishap occurred, police said.