NAGAPATTINAM: As many as 17 persons were injured following a clash between fishermen of two villages over using the new fish landing centre here, police said.

There were some "problems" between the fishermen of Nambiar Nagar and Akkaraipettai villages in this district earlier on using the fish landing centre, which was inaugurated some week before, police said.

However, it was "solved" following discussions by revenue and fisheries department officials with the fishermen.

Two fishermen of Akkaraipettai were attacked today allegedly by their counterparts from Nambiar Nagar over the issue and this snowballed into a clash between the fishing community of the two hamlets.

In the melee, 15 others also sustained injuries. All of them were admitted to a hospital, police said. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

A large number of police personnel, including rapid action force personnel, have been deployed in the villages.