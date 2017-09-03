RAMANATHAPURAM: Two persons struck dead by lightning at Puliyangudi in the district today, police said.

Tirunavukarasu (26) and Dhanaksekharan (33) were standing under a tree when lightning struck them.

Both of them died on the spot.

Nagaraj(45) who was also taking shelter under the tree due to heavy rains suffered serious injuries. He was admitted to the Government hospital here, police said.