Two killed in lightning in Tamil Nadu
By PTI | Published: 03rd September 2017 07:57 PM |
Last Updated: 03rd September 2017 07:57 PM | A+A A- |
RAMANATHAPURAM: Two persons struck dead by lightning at Puliyangudi in the district today, police said.
Tirunavukarasu (26) and Dhanaksekharan (33) were standing under a tree when lightning struck them.
Both of them died on the spot.
Nagaraj(45) who was also taking shelter under the tree due to heavy rains suffered serious injuries. He was admitted to the Government hospital here, police said.