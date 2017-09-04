CHENNAI: Opposition parties, led by the DMK, will meet on Monday to chalk out the future course of action on the NEET following public outrage over the suicide of medical seat aspirant Anitha of Kuzumur village in Ariyalur district.

The State witnessed widespread protests on Saturday with several political parties and organisations hitting the streets to register their protest against NEET and mourn the tragic end of Anitha. The meeting, to be chaired by DMK working president M K Stalin at Anna Arivalayam in the evening, would discuss the issue at length and finalise the future course of action after eliciting views from the leaders of various parties invited for the event, sources said.

VK Dhivakaran, brother of jailed AIADMK interim general secretary V K Sasikala, created a flutter by saying that supporters of the rebel camp led by TTV Dhinakaran would participate in the meeting called by the DMK to discuss NEET. However, Dhinakaran made it clear that his faction would not attend the event.

Meanwhile, Stalin in an epistle to his cadre urged them to take a pledge to protect social justice by defeating, through democratic manner, the Centre and State that caused the death of Anitha.

Joining hands together with friendly parties, the DMK will fight with resolve in cooperation with friendly parties to protect social justice, the lifeline of the Dravidian movement, retrieve the rights of States that form the rootstock of federalism, bring back education from the concurrent list, save the students from the clutches of NEET and ensure none meets with the fate of Anitha, he avowed.