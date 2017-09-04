KRISHNAGIRI: A rashly-driven car rear-ended another four-wheeler, sparking off a series of collisions that left four persons dead and five injured near Kandikuppam in the district on Sunday.

Following the incident, Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami on Sunday announced a solatium of `1 lakh each to the families of the four victims. While those suffering grievous injuries would be offered `50,000 as relief, those with minor injuries would get `25,000 each.

Minutes after the accident, angry locals took to streets, torching a car, pelting rescue personnel with stones and staging a road blockade.

M Ashwin (25) of Bengaluru, and K Muniraj (40) of Chennai, were on the way to Bengaluru in separate cars. At Kandikuppam, Ashwin rear-ended Muniraj’s car, veering it off the road. Muniraj’s car skidded across the road and rammed into a parked two-wheeler. However, the car did not stop and mowed down S Bharath (17), P Gokul (17) and S Vanaroja (48).