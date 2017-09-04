Chennai members of the Radical Students' Youth Front (RSYF) staged state-wide protests over the suicide of Anitha who had moved the Supreme Court against NEET- based medical admissions in Chennai on Saturday. | PTI Photo

CHENNAI: Protests continued over suicide of medical aspirant Anitha of Ariyalur district, all through Sunday at various locations in the city. Police arrested over 340 people, including 50 women, and released them after a brief detention.

The members of DMK, CPI (M), VCK, Tamil Nadu Maanavar Iyakkam, Tamil Nadu Ilaignar Iyakkam, May 17 Movement and the Puratchi Bharatham Party. The demonstration was held at nine places, including Velachery, Mylapore, Choolaimedu, Kilpauk, T Nagar and Korukkupet, said police sources.