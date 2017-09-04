NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran’s appeal against the Madras High Court order to face trial in a Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) case.



The court also ordered that the case should be completed within three months.



The apex court further warned Dhinakaran that any attempts to delay the same will lead to a penalty.



Currently, Dhinakaran is facing two cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him for alleged violations of the FERA.



The court had framed charges against him for illegally routing U.S. dollars in foreign exchange without taking permission from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and depositing it in the current account of Dipper Investments Ltd., a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, with Barclays Bank, Sutton, United Kingdom.



The second case pertains to the transfer of 44.37 lakh pounds through the West Bank Ltd., Ireland, allegedly breaching FERA provisions.