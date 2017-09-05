COIMBATORE: Kongunadu Jananayka Katchi (KJK), a regional political party, today merged with BJP and senior functionaries joined the party at a function here.

The foundation for the merger was laid after KJK founder-convenor G K Nagaraj met BJP national president Amit Shah at Delhi last month.

Talking to reporters Nagaraj said that BJP was striving hard to take India to the path of growth and to make it corruption-free, after Atal Bihar Vajapayee became the Prime Minister, who had announced the Golden Quadrangle.

Stating that BJP was fighting for the integrity and sovereignty of the country, Nagaraj said that he supported its ideology to put to end the terrorism from the World.