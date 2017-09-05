CHENNAI: DMK Working President M K Stalin today claimed that only 109 AIADMK MLAs reportedly took part in a meet chaired by Chief Minister K Palaniswai and renewed his party's demand for a floor test in the assembly to prove the majority of the government.

"News is coming that only 109 MLAs took part in the meet,"

Stalin said adding the turn out at the meet strengthened his party's view that delaying a floor test would lead to horse-trading.

Speaking to reporters at DMK headquarters here, he said the Governor should convene the Assembly and direct Palaniswami to prove his majority in the floor of the House.

If this was not done, it will lead to "horse-trading at a larger level."

"If the Governor does not order a floor test even now (when only 109 MLAs reportedly took part in the meet chaired by Chief Minister Palaniswami), we will initiate next course of action after deliberations," he said.

After the MLAs meeting, Finance Minister and senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar claimed that 111 party legislators attended the meeting while 13 others, including nine from sidelined party leader TTV Dhinakaran camp, also expressed their support to Palaniswami.