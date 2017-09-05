CHENNAI: The all-party meeting convened by the DMK on Monday decided to hold a public meeting in Tiruchy on September 8 to demand a permanent exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu and to restore the subject ‘education’ to the State list from the concurrent list besides seeking necessary constitutional amendments in this regard. A resolution adopted at the meeting said the public meeting was also being organised to condemn the Central and State governments which it said were responsible for the suicide of student Anitha.

Announcing the decisions taken at the all-party meeting, DMK working president MK Stalin told mediapersons that if the Central and State governments failed to act even after the Tiruchy meeting, the political parties would meet again to chalk out the next course of action. The meeting condoled the death of Anitha, saying that her demise had created an awareness among the public that social justice should be protected.

A resolution said NEET was imposed on Tamil Nadu against the recommendation of the parliamentary standing committee on the issue that NEET could be implemented in the States except those seeking exemption. But due to the arrogant stand of the NDA government, it was imposed on Tamil Nadu and different question papers were set for different States and the students were subjected to psychological pressure due to undue conditions put forth for taking this examination.

The Centre and State cheated the students till the last moment and the assurance of Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was not kept. The primary reason for the suicide of Anitha was the stand taken by the Central government before the Supreme Court on NEET. So, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami should own responsibility for the extreme step taken by Anitha.

Asked about the charge of Puthiya Thamizhagam leader K Krishnasamy that Anitha was instigated to commit suicide, Stalin said “Krishnasamy has been making this allegation only to divert the attention. We will consider taking legal action against him.”

TNCC president S Thirunavukkarasar, CPM State secretary G Ramakrishnan, CPI State secretary R Mutharasan, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, DK president K Veeramani, MMK leader MH Jawahirullah and IUML leader KM Khader Mohideen attended the meeting.