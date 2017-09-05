MADURAI: In a suo moto proceedings, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the State police to initiate stringent action against the administrators and the persons who share the links of the deadly game, Blue Whale Challenge, online.Following the suicide of a Madurai-based student Vignesh, the Division Bench comprising Justices K K Sasidharan and G R Swaminathan initiated suo moto proceedings, based on the report filed in TNIE.



Stating that there is no proper mechanism to put an end to this dangerous game, and to do counselling to the students or undertaking social awareness and to keep a check on internet centres, the Judges said that the time has come now to act swiftly to curb the cancerous growth of the game, the parents, police and public must rise to the occasion.When the case came up for hearing on Monday before the same division Bench, the Government pleader submitted that the police had formed a special team to enquire into the issue and counselling were given to college and school students.



The Central Government advocate also submitted that though the Blue Whale Challenge game was banned in India, the links were shared through Whats app and other social networks.

Recording this, the Judges directed the State Home Secretary and the DGP to initiate severe action against the persons, who download and share the deadly game in social networks.

Further the Judges impleaded the SBCID and CBCID (Organised Crime Units) Superintendents to file a report on the possibility of curbing the game from sharing and to prevent hackers from provoking the users.



The Bench also sought the help of the experts from IIT to prevent such online deadly games spreading in future and also formed a panel of senior advocates to assist the court in the case.

Further directions were issued to the State to make public announcements and warnings in the newspapers and other media, regarding the deadly game and adjourned the case to September 7.