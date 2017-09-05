CHENNAI: The 21 DMK MLAs against whom the Privileges Committee of the State Assembly had issued notices recently over gutka issue have decided to seek more time - say, about two to four weeks - to file a detailed reply. The MLAs or their representatives will be meeting the Assembly Secretary on Tuesday and submit their representations seeking time.



Sources said a decision was taken at a meeting convened by DMK leader MK Stalin on Monday. The Privileges Committee on August 28 issued notices to 21 DMK MLAs including Stalin for bringing packets of gutka, a banned material, into the House on July 19.