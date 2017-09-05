CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate has attached `16.60 crore of six shell companies under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.This comes in the wake of Enforcement Directorate arresting Mani Anbazhagan, son of former DMK minister Ko Si Mani for being one of the kingpins in siphoning foreign exchange out of India through shell companies.



Earlier, K Liakath Ali was also arrested on the basis of a complaint received from Indian Bank in Thousand Lights Branch regarding outward remittances to the tune of `78 crore by eight current account holders by production of forged Bills of Entry to the bank.



The Enforcement Directorate said that during the course of investigation under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, it was noticed that foreign exchange worth $11,267,521.50 (`75.5 crore approx) was remitted by eight shell entities upon production of forged Bills of Entry without any physical imports.

Further, on verification with government authorities concerned, the identity proof including the Know Your Customer documents submitted to Indian Bank, Thousand Lights branch for opening the current accounts were found fictitious.



During the investigation, an amount of `16.60 crore found in the six bank accounts was identified as part proceeds of crime, which is provisionally attached by Enforcement Directorate.

Till now, Enforcement Directorate has attached `18.36 crore and arrested two persons under PMLA. Further Investigation is on.