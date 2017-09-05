CHENNAI: Film Director V Gowthaman on Monday called upon all youth to take to streets in protest against NEET till exemption for the State from the exam is granted.Speaking to reporters here under the banner of Tamil Nadu Youth and Students Federation, the director said college students and youth would stage a protest on Tuesday across the State against NEET. “Come on to the streets and protest just like jallikattu,” the director appealed to all the groups.Dr Kathirazhagan Stalin, a PG student of Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, said that the students would stage a protest in their corresponding colleges on Tuesday. A common venue would be decided later on.



Dr Kathirazhagan said that the first, second and third year MBBS students should come in large numbers, as participation of service doctors in the protest can affect the service in the hospitals. Meanwhile, Doctors’ Association for Social Equality general secretary Dr G R Ravindranath said DASE is not going to stage any protests.