CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday accepted the submissions of senior advocates for the DMK P Wilson and N L Rajah for ChangeIndia, who sought full records of all affidavits filed by the candidates in the local body polls.The first bench said the State Election Commission (SEC) shall consolidate, record and database the details provided in the affidavits affirmed by the candidates accurately and upload them in its website, as electors are entitled to know the credentials and antecedents of all the candidates.



The database has to be uploaded in the website of the Election Commission, which was what the single judge had already directed, the bench pointed out. The affidavits should, if required, be made available for inspection in the local taluk offices and furnished subject to payment of requisite charges, it added.

The bench said all candidates as per the existing rules are bound to file affidavits. Unless the affidavits are put in the public domain, voters would not know whether there has been any suppression of information. Whether a candidate has taken recourse to any unfair or corrupt practice is a matter for an election petition once elections are announced and/or are held.



“However, the Court in exercise of its power of judicial review under Article 226 of the Constitution is not precluded from giving directions with regard to putting up the affidavits in the public domain. Posting of affidavits on the website is the best form of disclosure, as all electors can conveniently access the website. The vague assertion of the possibility of the website crashing is, in our view, no ground to withhold relevant information from candidates,” the bench observed.



It also pointed out that elections to local bodies were to be held within five years from the date of the first meeting. This has not been done and they are long overdue. Almost one year has elapsed from the date of expiration of the tenure of the local bodies. In the circumstances, it is imperative that elections be held immediately, it said.



The contention of the SEC that there is a deficit of rain fall, shortage of water and a severe drought situation in the State, cannot be grounds to claim that the holding elections are absolutely impossible. All governmental activities, including celebrations, observance of significant days, etc., have been continuing without hindrance. If personnel are deployed to deal with the drought, others would have to be brought in for deployment in connection with the elections, the first bench added.

The HC has given sufficient time. The govt should issue the poll notification without delay. Even if it moves the SC, it would not get a favourable ruling R S Bharathi, DMK

The HC verdict is appropriate. The govt has been delaying local body elections for a year. It should conduct the polls before the deadline set by the court R Mutharasan, CPM

Elections should be held in a free and fair manner. Central govt staff should be appointed as polling officers and IAS officers from other states should be deployed as observers S Ramadoss, PMK

The State government should not try to postpone the elections anymore and should not move the Supreme Court for that TNCC president S Thirunavukkarasar

Before conducting the polls, all shortcomings including reservation issues should be set right. Otherwise, there is no point in waiting so long for this election Tamilisai Soundararajan, BJP